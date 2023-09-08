Lynn Forbes has broken her silence following the social media backlash she and her family received involving Kairo Forbes's Joburg Day performance

Explaining how Kairo ended up on stage at Joburg Day with her mother DJ Zinhle's post, Glammy added that nobody forced Kairo

After DJ Zinhle revealed that Kairo cried before the performance, they all received backlash for allowing her to perform in front of a large crowd

Lynn Forbes, AKA Glammy, has set the record straight on why and how Kairo Forbes ended up on stage at Joburg Day.

Lynn Forbes has defended DJ Zinhle amid speculations that she deliberately had Kairo Forbes perform AKA's Songs on stage, despite her being emotional.

Lynn Forbes sets the record straight

Following the social media outrage regarding Kairo Forbes's Joburg Day performance, Lynn Forbes has set the record straight.

She responded to an X (formerly known as Twitter) exchange between @RubuThulisa and @NubianBella_Don, who were debating whether it was acceptable or not for Kairo to perform.

AKA's superfan Bhovaress defended the family however, the latter did not support their decision.

Glammy joined the chat and said nobody forced Kairo Forbes to perform. She stated that it was her own decision.

"Kairo didn’t say, “ I WANT to perform at Joburg Day”. She said, “ I’m GOING TO perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself.” It sat well with her, She cried. She is very proud of herself. No one forced her."

The Forbes family and DJ Zinhle get dragged

After DJ Zinhle revealed that Kairo cried before the performance, they all received backlash for allowing her to perform in front of a large crowd. Especially since her father's death only happened seven months ago.

Even after clearing things up, Glammy received backlash from netizens.

@KentuckyRU said:

"I understand you, although, for me, it seems that Kairo might currently feel the weight of others' expectations, as she tries to fulfil a role she believes everyone wants her to. However, deep down, when the chaos subsides, and reality truly sets in, she may ultimately reach a breaking point."

Netizens defend The Forbes family

Despite many people dragging the family and DJ Zinhle, some have defended the Forbes family:

@Sereng_K gushed:

"Kairo Forbes is born to be a superstar. You can see it & there's nothing no one can do about it because her father (who was taken away from us all so inhumanely), is her biggest and ever-present guardian angel. She's definitely not ordinary, and they better get it or keep quiet."

@___masegom shared:

"People must just leave that little girl’s name out of your mouths man. Also, for that person who Glammy responded to say “discipline that Glammy of yours” is just downright rude and disrespectful."

@queenCalypso7 replied:

"Dragging a CHILD... Discussing a CHILD... insulting a CHILD.... Demeaning the mother and family of a CHILD who is so dearly loved by Her family....Only South Africans can be guilty of such. The HATE of these people makes me sick to the core!!!"

Ntsiki Mazwai dragged DJ Zinhle

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai dragged DJ Zinhle following Kairo's performance at Joburg Day.

She said many artists have children, but they do not necessarily have to be on stage with them.

