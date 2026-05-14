Mlindo The Vocalist's estranged girlfriend, Taylor Allison, broke her silence to address the explosive allegations she levelled against the singer

Having previously accused Mlindo of abuse and infidelity, among other things, the content creator has now chosen to keep their private affairs away from the spotlight

The scandal continues to be a major talking point on social media, sparking a cocktail of reactions from critics who couldn't help but drag the troubled couple

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Mlindo The Vocalist's former partner addressed the allegations she levelled against him. Images: thee_taylor.allison, mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

Taylor Allison, the former girlfriend and baby mama of singer Mlindo The Vocalist, finally addressed the allegations she previously made against the singer on 7 May 2026. In a sudden twist, the content creator acknowledged that going public with her personal drama was not the best approach, saying her allegations were made from a place of "hurt and frustration."

Regretting the public spectacle

Allison released a statement just two days after accusing her ex-boyfriend of abuse and infidelity, emphasising her regret in airing their dirty laundry.

"I spoke from a place of deep hurt, frustration and emotional exhaustion during a very difficult personal time in my life, and I acknowledge that bringing such private matters onto a public platform was not the best way to handle things."

According to the content creator, she was not in the right frame of mind when she exposed the Emakhaya hitmaker and did not intend to humiliate or degrade him publicly. She went on to say that, regardless of their personal issues, Mlindo was a good father to their child.

"Lindo remains a loving father and someone I once cared for deeply. I do not wish for this situation to become a source of mockery, bullying, or damage to anyone's personal dignity or professional life."

Mlindo The Vocalist's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Allison, apologised for airing their dirty laundry. Images: thee_taylor.allison, mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

Taylor had accused her former partner of being a "fraud," claiming he physically abused her, was a serial cheater, and did nothing for her or their child. She further alleged that Mlindo was an entirely different person when under the influence of alcohol, claiming he was a "danger to everyone around him."

However, now choosing to distance herself from the backlash, Allison said it was important to her that she and her baby daddy handle their matters privately going forward.

"I believe it is healthiest for all involved that private matters remain private as we focus on healing, co-parenting peacefully, and moving forward respectively."

Read Taylor Allison's statement below.

Social media questions Taylor Allison's sudden change of heart

The move has done little to calm the social media storm. Many online users pointed out that Taylor Allison's statement seemed to be an apology for the drama rather than a retraction of her claims. While she expressed regret for sharing the details openly, critics noticed she never actually said the allegations were false.

chichi_lalla said:

"She got away with just the diplomat apology, without having to recant."

azania_the_south claimed:

"She was forced to make a public statement, but she didn't lie."

_cherryblossom31 wrote:

"It’s too late now, the damage is already done."

913_lee added:

"But did she lie, though? Because there’s no part in this statement that she says that she lied. She was forced to apologise."

Ntsiki Mazwai apologises after public backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's apology to her followers.

After her YouTube subscribers seemingly boycotted her YouTube channel over her remarks about illegal immigrants, Mazwai finally addressed the backlash in a viral statement.

Source: Briefly News