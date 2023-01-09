Shauwn Mkhize has set the record straight following reports that there was a break-in at her house

The reality TV star said the robbery happened on her estranged husband, Sbu Mpisane's, side of the mansion

According to reports, MaMkhize lives in the northern part of the mansion, and Sbu stays in the southern part

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shauwn Mkhize opens up after a house break-in. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

'Kwa MaMkhize' star Shauwn Mkhize has opened up after three men attempted to rob her La Lucia mansion in Durban.

Speaking to Daily Sun MamKhize revealed that the attempted robbery happened on Sbu Mpisane's side of the mansion.

Thank you all for the messages of concern but as you are all aware, I am separated from Sbu Mpisane. The incident that happened on Saturday does not involve me or my wing of the estate," she told the publication.

The publication also reported that the North Durban police have confirmed that a robbery took place on Saturday in La Lucia. According to the police, the suspects found the owner of the house inside who then retaliated when the robbers cocked their guns. Two suspects reportedly fled the scene without any injuries while the third one was harmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Videos of Shauwn Mkhize partying on the day of the bloody robbery at her mansion, Mzansi stunned: “Go big or go home”

In another article, Briefly News reported that people were stunned at how MaMkhize bounced back after the robbery.

The TV personality took to her social media platforms on the day of the robbery incident and shared a video f herself having fun with her celebrity friends, Somizi Mhlongo and Kefilwe Mabote, at an all-white party. Captioning her video, MamKhize shared that she was having the time of her life at Max's Lifestyle Village. She thanked her family and friends for their continued love and support.

The video has since made rounds on social media, leaving many people talking about how quickly she has managed to bounce back after the traumatising robbery incident that had happened at her mansion. Other people also commented on how beautiful she and her friends looked in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News