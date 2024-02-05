Anele Mdoda hung out with her friend Sizwe Dhlomo at the Grammy Awards ceremony

The radio personalities jetted out to Los Angeles to support fellow South Africans and showed off their evening

Mzansi showed love to the friends, and some even said they made a cute couple

Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo sparked dating rumours with their photo at the Grammy Awards. Images: zintathu, sizwedhlomo

Anele Mdoda showed off her Grammy Awards weekend with Sizwe Dhlomo. The radio personalities shared photos and videos with her friend supporting Trevor Noah and other South African stars. Mzansi gushed at the two friends, saying they looked suspiciously close.

Anele Mdoda shows off Grammy Award evening

Our girl was out and about in Los Angeles on Grammy Award weekend and captured all the sights and celebrities, including our local faves.

The 947 presenter dressed to the nines and met up with her buddy, Sizwe Dhlomo, at the Grammy Awards ceremony that their friend Trevor Noah was hosting.

She shared photos and videos from the ceremony:

Not only did Anele get to see all the Hollywood superstars, but she also got to witness Tyla win her first Grammy and make South African history as the youngest Grammy winner.

Mzansi weighs in on Anele and Sizwe's photo

Netizens are suspicious of Anele and Sizwe's closeness:

KingPin_Mathe said:

"Find someone who looks at you like Anele looks at Sizwe."

Its_Xolani was convinced:

"I'm starting to believe the rumours."

RotoBuffet wrote:

"That look says it all, she's smitten by Sizwe."

Meanwhile, the fashion police criticised Sizwe's style of dress, so strict!

noahxche threw shade at Sizwe:

"I don’t get how this gent is rich and handsome but still sauceless."

twttwdee asked:

"What the hell is he wearing?"

obakengshaun_ felt disappointed:

"Tjo Sizwe? At least try, bro. Don't dress like you're attending a year-end function."

Mzansi throws shade at Cyril Ramaphosa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating Tyla on her prestigious Grammy Award win.

Mzansi dragged the president for seemingly waking up late, especially for someone in his position:

GodessOshun said:

"Our economy is on its knees and the president wakes up at 9 AM? Register to vote, please."

