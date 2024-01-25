Musa Keys's success was celebrated at an exclusive Grammy Nomination event in Sandton on 23 January 2024

An exclusive Grammy Nomination celebration was held in Musa Keys' honour to celebrate this monumental achievement on 23 January 2024 in Sandton. The Amapiano trailblazer made history by becoming the youngest male South African nominee.

Musa Keys' friends and associates celebrate his nomination

The who's who of the Mzansi entertainment industry gathered to celebrate Musa Keys' historic Grammy nomination. Musa Keys was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, for his outstanding contribution to Davido's hit track Unavailable.

The event took place at the prestigious Zioux, an award-winning champagne and cocktail lounge located at The Marc in Sandton. The venue's exquisite ambience provided the perfect backdrop for the festivities.

The celebration was attended by industry heavyweights and rising stars who came together to support and celebrate Musa Keys' remarkable achievement. Award-winning radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda and Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini hosted the lux event.

Zakes Bantwini congratulates Grammy nominees

Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini also spoke about how the South African music industry is on the rise. The star also congratulated those who have been nominated.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be part of the African Nominees Celebration Campaign 2024 ahead of Grammy Week. The representation of South African artists and the growing presence of African talent at the Grammys is a testament to the vibrancy and richness of our music.

Barack Obama appreciates Musa Keys

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano singer Musa Keys has a lot to celebrate. The star saw himself under former United States of America President, Barack Obama's radar.

Barack Obama unveiled the list of 27 of his favourite songs of 2023 and Unavailable was one of them. The upbeat Afrobeats song is a collaboration by Nigerian singer Davido and Musa Keys.

