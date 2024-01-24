Amapiano sensation Musa Keys was appreciated by former United States of America President Barack Obama

Obama unveiled his list of some of his favorite songs of 2023 and Unavailable was one of them

Unavailable is a collaboration by Nigerian singer Davido and Musa Keys, and it has been nominated for a Grammy

Musa Keys' 'Unavailable' was recognised by Barack Obama as one of his top songs of 2023. Image: Christopher Polk/Elijah Nouvelage

Amapiano singer Musa Keys has a lot to celebrate. The star saw himself under former United States of America President, Barack Obama's radar.

Musa Keys' Unavailable is Obama's favourite song of 2023

Barack Obama unveiled the list of 27 of his favourite songs of 2023 and Unavailable was one of them. The upbeat Afrobeats song is a collaboration by Nigerian singer Davido and Musa Keys.

Taking to X, Barack Obama asked his followers also to suggest some other songs to look out for.

"Here are some of my favourite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out."

Reacting to this, Musa Keys said: "Dankie Hosi."

Unavailable gets nominated for a Grammy

The hit song Unavailable bagged a nomination at the Grammy Awards under the Best African Music Performance category.

Musa Keys and Tyla, who is nominated for Water, are the two South African artists who are nominated this year.

They are competing for the award against some of African music heavyweights Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr. The ceremony will take place on 5 February 2024.

Reacting to his nomination, Musa Keys said: "God! Come see me shining!!"

In addition to that, the song stands as the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify.

Musa Keys and Davido’s hit Unavailable nominated at the MTV VMAS

In a previous report from Briefly News, the MTV VMAs revealed their new category dedicated to the growing music genre Afrobeats.

South African Amapiano star Musa Keys and Nigerian singer Davido were nominated in the MTV VMAs. The stars were nominated for their collaboration Unavailable in the recently introduced Afrobeats category Davido and Musa Keys were nominated alongside other heavyweights, including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr.

