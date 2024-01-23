The Grammy Awards are catching smoke after allegedly doing Burna Boy dirty

The On The Low singer was seemingly mistaken for someone else after a publication took a screenshot of the Grammy's performance announcement

Netizens are blasting the awards for disrespecting Burna, where some went as far as saying the move was racially motivated

The Grammy Awards are being dragged for allegedly mistaking Burna Boy for someone else, a singer named Seyi Vibez. During a performance announcement, the Grammys shared a video that features both singers, but was screenshot to make it seem as though they mistook Burna for someone else.

Grammy Awards' performance announcement goes south

Counting down to the epic Grammy Awards ceremony, the Recording Academy shared several artists who will grace the stage for an unforgettable night.

Among the stars is 2021 Grammy winner, Burna Boy, making him one of the few African artists to perform at the ceremony. He will also be in the presence of fellow African stars, Musa Keys, Tyla, and Trevor Noah, who all bagged nominations.

During their announcement, CBS TV used a snippet of Burna's song with Seyi Vibez, Giza, to reveal his performance.

However, Twitter (X) user Pop Crave shared a screenshot where the commercial shows Seyi's face and started some drama, claiming that the Grammys mistook him for Burna. Nevertheless, the Grammy's shared an official announcement.

Netizens reacts to Grammy's blunder

Social media users are dragging the Grammy Awards for seemingly mistaking Burna Boy for Seyi:

idundodrugsss said:

"They don’t even look alike, this is so disrespectful!"

mafia3O claimed:

"They won't know him because his nominations are always done behind the scenes."

LeeLovesBey wrote:

"We’ve always known that they’re racist."

TheRomaniBanks posted:

"I find it oddly peculiar how these “mixups” only occur when people of colour are involved, but then again, it’s the Grammy's so I’m not surprised."

___Taurean___ warned the Grammy's:

"Is that Seyi vibes? Lmaooooo! Grammys, you will burn for this!"

OnikaUniversity requested:

"They better give him a Grammy just for the racism."

