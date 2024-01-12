South African singer Nomcebo Zikode met up with Nigerian young star Rema

The singer shared a snap of the two of them on her Instagram page

Nomcembo also mentioned in her post that she can't wait to create something special with him

Nomcebo Zikode met up with Nigerian star Rema. Image: @heisrema, @nomcebo_zikode

Our star girl Nocembo Zikode continues to reach for the stars. The singer recently met up with Nigeria's young rapper and singer, Rema.

Nomcebo can't wait to create something with Rema

The Grammy-award winner Nomcebo recently shared some exciting news on social media; this is after the Forbes magazine recognised her as the Forbes Woman Africa Awards honoured her with a Top Entertainer Award.

Zikode shared a picture of herself with Rema and shared that she couldn't wait to create something special with him. The star posted the image on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Had a chance to meet the super talented @heisrema what a humble and talented young man, can’t wait to create something special with you."

Nomcebo Zikode and Open Mic Productions Reach Settlement

Nomcebo's conflict with Open Mic Productions reached a peak when she took legal action against the label for removing her Grammy Award-winning song Bayethe, featuring Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini, from Spotify.

The track received critical acclaim and won a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance. The removal of the song added fuel to the already heated dispute between Nomcebo and the record label.

According to ZiMoja, Nomcebo and Open Mic Productions have been working on resolving their issues since January 2023. Insiders reveal that they are in the process of releasing a new project and are expected to part ways amicably afterwards.

South African musicians stun at the 2023 Grammy Awards

In more entertainment stories, Briefly News reported about the star's maiden win for the year, and it was huge!

Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman broke the internet after they bagged their first-ever Grammy for Best Global Music Performance on their song Bayede. Their win became one of South Africa's biggest pride.

