Popular amapiano DJ DBN Gogo was recognised as one of Spotify's artists to look out for in 2024

The star's song SaDesFakShen was listed as Spotify's most essential track for 2024

The Bells hitmaker shared the news on her Instagram page

DBN Gogo was named one of Spotify's artists to watch in 2024. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

DJ and music producer DBN Gogo has been the talk of town lately, the star shared some good news after she trended for allegedly having a new man in her life.

DBN Gogo named one of Spotify's to-watch artists in 2024

Jeff Radebe's daughter, Mandisa, popularly known as DBN Gogo has been making headlines of late on social media. This comes after the star reportedly broke up with her ex-lover and amapiano star Focalistic.

The star shared some great news that kickstarted her new year on her Instagram page. Mandisa Radebe shared a post that she is one of Spotify's named artists to look out for in 2024 with her hit song, SaDesFakShen.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She wrote:

"2024 baby, we are starting off on a good note super excited to be recognized by @spotify as mint Artist to Watch 2024 and pushing the best African Dance music to the world! SaDesFakShen now featured on the biggest dance playlist Link in the bio- Clickbait coming soon."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate DBN Gogo

Shortly after the music producer shared the post, many social media users and her fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the responses below:

kmat_dj wrote:

"Congratulations Mah."

unarams shared:

"THATS IT!!!"

kushtiegram commented:

"Congratulations babe."

stopperza said:

"Congratulations."

airmxdee shared:

"Congratulations Queen you deserve it your hard work is paying off."

boitumelo_matjeni responded:

"Without a doubt."

kopanobook replied:

"So proud of you mama."

milkyways.soul wrote:

"congratulations ma."

DBN Gogo revives quality of Amapiano with new album

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that music producer DBN Gogo revived the quality of Amapiano with her festive project, Whats Real.

The music producer and DJ had fans dancing all the way through the festive season with her 12-track album boasting of bangers.

Source: Briefly News