DJ Shimza made headlines once again on social media after sharing a cute photo of himself and his mother, and this came after the star missed some of his gigs after he was stuck in Nevada due to a huge storm.

DJ Shimza's mom dances on stage

House producer and businessman DJ Shimza recently trended on social media after sharing a clip of his mother dancing on stage while playing his set on the decks during his annual One Man Show in Tembisa, Ekhuruleni.

The star shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote:

"My mom at my One Man Show in December."

Watch the video below:

Celebs and fans respond to the video

Shortly after the DJ posted the clip, many social media users flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages. See some of the responses below:

somizi said:

"Priceless and eternal."

nandi_madida wrote:

"Go mom!!!"

blackmamba_nam shared:

"Nothing makes a parent more happy than seeing their daughter/son succeed in life."

alex_hustler_603 commented:

"This is beautiful dawg you still lucky to have her as strong as that and supporting you my brother embrace it."

djvitoto responded:

"Best moments of all time Ashley."

an.d_sss replied:

"Love this, parents need more spaces where they can just groove and be free."

DJ Shimza suggests Oscar Pistorius documentary

Just days before Oscar Pistorius was set to be released on parole for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, DJ Shimza thought Netflix would benefit in cashing in on the exclusive.

Pistorius will be released on Friday, 5 January 2023, after serving nearly 11 years in prison, and will reportedly be serving the remainder of his sentence living in Pretoria with his uncle.

Shimza takes on the world

Briefly News previously covered reactions over DJ Shimza's Afrotech festival performance in Switzerland that had Mzansi raving.

The popular DJ has toured the world and performed at some of the most prestigious events, Burning Man 2023 being one of them.

