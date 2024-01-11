DJ and music producer known for his hit song Yes God , Oscar Mbo, went on vacation with his family

The famous DJ shared some fire content with his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, and his son

Some people have gushed over the couple as they often flaunt their relationship online

Oscar Mbo treated his loved ones to a beachy vacation. Image: @oscarmbo

Celebrated DJ and music producer Oscar Mbo took his family on vacation.

Oscar Mbo and family jet off to enjoy the holidays

As Mzansi enjoys what is left of the holidays, Oscar Mbo and his family enjoy some fun under the sun on their vacation. His girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, and his son tagged along.

Oscar Mbo is known for his hit song Yes God. He recently trended after crying on stage while performing the hit song.

In one of the videos he shared, the trio went quad biking, and then they enjoyed some time with the animals.

In another, they had poolside fun and enjoyed some food served on the pool. He captioned the post:

"Umndeni. imali. istayela. (in that order.)"

Mzansi lauds Oscar

Oscar Mbo's family gushed over the couple as they often flaunt their relationship online.

biso.bande said:

"The love you have for your son is one thing I really admire about you. To hell with the “Guys don't kiss” statement. Your baby is incredibly lucky to have you show him so much love."

djloyd's exclaimed:

"Bro, you’re so tall you did two strokes, and you were on the other side of the pool."

therealkmia said:

"In that order vele. Family completes the soul. Money stabilize it. Lifestyle lifts up the mood."

glenzito laughed:

"The kite thing, nah I would pass, what if the engine breaks while cruising above the sea, hay I do not have 9lives."

not_c.indz.i said:

"Can we give the man person that was given the job to take videos his flowers cha you are working shame."

