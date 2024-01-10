Media personality Moshe Ndiki recently gushed over him being a new father

The star was excited about his new phase experience as a dad following the birth of his bundle of joy

Moshe also shared that he always wanted to be a dad since his high school days

Moshe Ndiki's dream of being a father comes true. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

As he gushes over something precious, things seem to have swayed in the right direction in Moshe's life. This comes after the star bagged a reality TV show that will air in January 2024 on Mzansi Magic, magnifying his personal life.

Moshe Ndiki excited about fatherhood

Moshe has been very open and vocal about his journey to fatherhood. The socialist allegedly welcomed his twin boys in August late last year. Recently, the star talked about the surrogacy journey and fatherhood.

According to Sunday World, the star talked about surrogacy and how he has always wished to be a father since his teenage years. He said:

"The concept of surrogacy is relatively unfamiliar to my family and many others.Witnessing how we handle this experience with love, compassion, and understanding, along with the inevitable challenges such as selecting the suitable surrogate, will be quite intriguing.

"Since high school, my desire to become a father has been unwavering. Even the names for my future children were chosen back then. Embracing the role of the favorite uncle, I adore the unique way children reason, a trait I've observed in my nieces and godson.

"Fortuitously, someone close to me became an integral part of this journey. After she walked in on my call to the agency inquiring about progress, she offered to help. Our discussions about surrogacy convinced me that she was truly a blessing. I cannot imagine choosing anyone else to be the surrogate mother for my child."

