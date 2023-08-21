Reality TV star Phelo Bala is rumoured to be in a relationship with professional model Thami Dube

The singer has reportedly decided to keep his new romance under wraps seeing how his previous marriage with Moshe Ndiki ended

Phelo previously stated how hurt he was following Moshe Ndiki's baby announcement on his birthday

A light at the end of the tunnel for Phelo Bala. The reality TV star has reportedly found love again following a highly publicised split from Moshe Ndiki.

Phelo Bala and his new romance Thami Dube allegedly met through social media. Image: @phelobala, @thamie_dube

Source: Instagram

Phelo Bala and Thamie met on Instagram

According to ZiMoja, Phelo Bala and his new boyfriend, Thami Dube, met on Instagram. They both kept on liking each other's posts, sparking a love interest,

Thami Dube is a fitness enthusiast and also a health coach as well as a professional model.

Phelo wishes to keep his new romance away from the public eye, at least for now, as he saw how his last relationship with Moshe Ndiki ended.

In one of his latest posts, Phelo dropped a heart in the comments.

Phelo and Thami take things to the next step

The news publication also reported that Thami has now met the people closest to Phelo, and they approve of him. One of the people who approve is Phelo's older sister

"She is happy that he is in a good space."

When he shared images of them together, fans shared their excitement for Phelo

"Wow! You guys look good together."

"Beautiful couple."

"You guys are a very beautiful couple."

How things ended between Moshe Ndiki and Phelp Bala

The You Promised To Marry Me host confirmed his split from Phelo Bala and even said he looked forward to getting married again.

He also showed off his new boyfriend on social media and shared a very sweet caption.

"Something about when love locates you."

Phelo hurt by Moshe's baby announcement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Phelo Bala once said on the Bala Family reality show that he was hurt by Moshe Ndiki announcing his baby news on his birthday.

Phelo felt as though Moshe did it out of spite because he knew what his birthday meant to him.

