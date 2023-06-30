Phelo Bala was not impressed by Moshe Ndiki announcing that he is expecting twins via surrogacy

He revealed this on the latest episode of his family reality show, The Bala Family where he said Moshe broke his heart

What stung the most for Phelo was the fact that Moshe made the announcement on his birthday, stating that he did it out of spite

Phelo says he was heartbroken when Moshe announced he is expecting twins via surrogacy

On his family reality series, Phelo vented out his frustrations at how his friends constantly speak about Moshe Ndiki.

He said he told them that he had no interest in knowing about his private life.

"I don't care even."

He also shared that he knew well in advance that Moshe was expecting twins via surrogacy through a mutual friend.

But what frustrated him, even more was the fact that he made the announcement on his birthday.

“He knows how much all of this means to me, and you are gonna announce that on my birthday. You could've chosen another day, but you just had to because you knew how that would make me feel.

"My heart is broken, yet again, by him.”

Moshe bonds with his unborn twins

According to ZAlebs, Moshe Ndiki announced that he was expecting twins via surrogacy.

He penned a sweet message to his twins online, stating how much he had yearned to be a father.

The actor even added that he had finally gained the strength not to cry or get emotional when he leaves them.

Phelo Bala covers his matching tattoo with Moshe

Briefly News previously reported that Phelo Bala covered his wedding ring tattoo. When he and Moshe got married in 2021, they got matching tattoos.

On the reality show, The Bala Family, he visited a tattoo artist and got a cover-up stating that he was ready to let go of his failed marriage.

