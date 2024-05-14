Former Adulting actress Thembi Seete posted a precious picture with her son Dakalo on Instagram

The photo received praise from Seete's followers, who lauded her parenting skills and noted how adorable her son is

In her caption, the former Gomora star was celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, 12 May, and she dedicated a message to her mother

Actress Thembi Seete and her son are the most adorable duo. The actress celebrated Mother's Day and posted a new picture with her baby boy Dakalo, leaving many of her fans swooning.

Actress Thembi Seete and her son Dakalo left netizens gushing. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete and son stun in cute selfie

The former Adulting star took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her son Dakalo. On Sunday, 12 May, in celebration of Mother's Day, Thembi Seete dedicated a message to her late mother and shared a cute throwback video of her and Dakalo dancing.

The former Gomora star thanked her late mother for being their guardian angel. See the cute post below:

"Happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Mom.We miss you more than words can express, but I’m grateful for our time together and our memories. You will always be in my heart and on my mind. Rest in peace, and I hope you’re having a wonderful Mother’s Day in heaven. Thank you for watching over us

Netizens praise Thembi Seete's boy

Thembi Seete's followers lauded her parenting skills and mentioned how adorable her son is. Many comforted her, and some gushed over the cute selfie.

jeana1883:

"He is so cute; he looks exactly like his father."

djzinhle:

"He’s beautiful, mami."

joemanjoe30:

"Dakalo said no, Mom, I don’t just love; I adore my granny. She’s my everything."

maxy203m:

"So beautiful, Thembi. Like mother like son."

jaybee1067:

"Mama Ribs, you are truly missed by this lady right here."

Thembi Seete and son go kart racing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembi Seete and her son Dakalo went on a fun outing and shared their precious moments on Instagram. The former Idols SA judge and Dakalo went kart racing and dropped a clip of them having fun while putting their driving skills to the test.

Thembi Seete and Dakalo are not new to the social media hype; they also went viral for their adorable Kilimanjaro TikTok challenge.

