Thembi Seete celebrated her baby boy Dakalo's birthday with a heartwarming tribute on social media

The Gomora star took to her Instagram page to share a sweet snap with her bundle of joy alongside a touching caption

The Idols SA judge's fans and followers also flooded her comments to wish the little boy a happy birthday

Gomora actress Thembi Seete is a proud mom. The doting mom took to social media to celebrate her little boy on his birthday.

'Gomora' actress Thembi Seete took to Instagram to celebrate her son Dakalo's birthday. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

The 45-year-old stunner posted a picture of herself and her baby on Instagram and wrote a heart-touching tribute. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the little boy who stole my heart. Mommy loves you, my mokomosos. Oh Dakalo, God bless you King."

The star's fans and industry colleagues seized the opportunity to celebrate little Dakalo on his special day. They took to the comments section of the post with well wishes.

Gomora actress @ceecee_ndaba wrote:

"Happy birthday, little DK!"

Reality TV star @kwa_mammkhize commented:

"My babe."

@kefilwe_mabote added:

"Happy birthday Dakalo."

@refilwemodiselle noted:

"Happy birthday to our little prince. May God continue to grow him into an amazing soul. Blessings Mam."

@unathi.co also said:

"What a handsome fella♥️Happy birthday to you too Mama wakhe TheyThey."

@montshotheblack wrote:

"happy birthday."

@celeste_khumalo noted:

"Oh bathong that warm kiss, Happy birthday handsome."

@ms_lebeloane1 also wrote:

"He share a birthday with my baby boy ..happy birthday to DK."

