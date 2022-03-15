Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala have reportedly ended their marriage and the You Promised To Marry Me host apparently confirmed their split in a recent interview

The Queen actor has no been rocking his wedding ring on the pics all over his socials and has recently been living his best life without the singer

Moshe shared that he doesn't mind getting hitched again because there's nothing wrong with marriage but it's the people who cause problems that end relationships

It has allegedly ended in tears for Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala. The gay couple had been married for almost two years before they went their separate ways.

The You Promised To Marry Me host confirmed that he's no longer married to the singer in a recent interview. Moshe has also not been rocking his wedding ring in the pics all over his timeline.

ZAlebs reports that the actor told Isolezwe that he wouldn't mind getting hitched to someone else in the near future. The bubbly media personality shared that there's nothing wrong with marriage by the people are the problem.

Moshe has been living his best life with other openly gay celebs and taking luxury trips out of the country. He has also been bagging TV hosting gigs left right and centre.

Somizi, Moshe Ndiki and Uzalo's Njeza go on cosy outing

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi, Moshe Ndiki and Njeza from Uzalo are friendship goals. The three stars and a handful of their friends spent some time together at the 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn in Pretoria.

The Idols SA judge took to social media to share stunning snaps they took at the hip and happening venue on Sunday, 6 March. The larger-than-life media personality asked his followers on his timeline to choose their fave personality from the snaps he posted.

The bubbly SomGaga, who rocks two iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on his right hand these days, captioned the 10 pics he shared on Instagram: "Khethomthandayo." Peeps then took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the pics.

