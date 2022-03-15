Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to show off the amazing results of his weight loss journey and also thanked his team for their support

The rapper had put in so much weight in the past few months but he has been able to lose a few kilos thanks to his intense boxing training sessions

The star shared that he was not mentally prepared when he took the journey for the third time but came out on top at the end

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share how proud he is of himself after going on an intense weight loss journey. The star posted a before and after snap of his journey and the results are amazing.

In one of the snaps, the rapper was taking a selfie in bed. He was topless and his belly was right there greeting everyone. The second frame shows Mufasa in great shape at the gym.

He has been working for the past few months as he's preparing for his upcoming boxing match with Naak Musiq. In his lengthy Instagram post, the Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he thought he was not mentally strong to take the journey for the third time.

"This was by far the hardest weight loss journey for me cause I have done this 3 times now and I now knew exactly what it would take for me to get back in shape."

Mzansi celebs and the star's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him for the great results.

Bonang Matheba commented:

"The discipline. Great work."

bexxdoesitbetter wrote:

"That picture on the left though, you’ve come a long way, well done dada."

tevinfarmer22 said:

"Hard work and dedication."

tumiseeco commented:

"Let’s go my boy!!! Next level!!"

justshona_ wrote:

"The small wins matter as much as the big wins, well done."

matsepe_matsepe_ii said:

"Breaking records, very proud."

call_me_uncle_d added:

"We're proud of you too. This is absolutely good work. Keep it up. Shoutout to your team. Looking forward to the 9th of April. #NaakHimOut literally can't wait."

Cassper Nyovest to go to 'Podcast and Chill' only if Naak Musiq defeats him

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has vowed to go to the Podcast and Chill with MacG if Naak Musiq defeats him in their upcoming celeb boxing match. The rapper was responding to a peep who asked him why he hasn't appeared on the podcast yet.

MacG and his crew recently discussed Mufasa's private life in one of their episodes which seemingly rubbed the star the wrong way. The Siyathandana hitmaker added that if he beats the singer during their bout, he's never going to the show.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter a few days ago to let peeps know how he feels about the biggest podcast in the country. ZAlebs reports that Cass commented:

"If I lose the fight with NAAK, I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, ill never go on that show."

