One popular South African actor Thabiso Mokhethi celebrated his birthday, but it was bittersweet

Thabiso Mokhethi took to Instagram to write a sweet post about a late family member - his cousin

Many online users left countless comments in order to wish the actor a happy birthday and express condolences

Thabiso Mokhethi celebrated his birthday. The actor best known for his role in SABC 1's original version of Generations made a post dedicated to his late cousin.

Former ‘Generations' actorThabiso Mokethi honoured his late sister on their shared birthday. Image: @thabisomokhethi

The actor received lots of love on his special day. Many people commented on the post, hoping he had a great day.

Thabiso Mokhethi has special birthday

Thabiso Mokhethi posted on Instagram that he wished himself and his cousin a happy birthday. In the caption, he wrote that he's not sure how to celebrate his birthday without her. He said in a post:

"I LOVE YOU FOREVERMORE CUZ."

Thabiso Mokhethi fans wish him happy birthday

People left Thabiso sweet messages for the actor. Many said that they wished him a happy day despite the loss of his sister.

gogi commented:

"Belated happy birthday to you my bro and your beautiful sister."

beautifiedbysima wrote:

"Happy birthday."

mogaupm's added:

"May you find more peace and light."

Celebrities remember loved ones

Many public figures have lost loved ones and often remember them in tribute on the socials. Connie Ferguson marked her late husband Sona Feguson's second anniversary of his passing.

