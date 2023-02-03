Thabiso Mokhethi took to social media to reminisce about his days when he played the character of Samuel in Generations

The actor shared a throwback pic of himself and his on-screen lover, Sharon - a character played by Kagiso Rakosa

Social media users flooded his timeline and shared that they never missed an episode because of the way Samuel and Sharon loved each other

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thabiso Mokhethi took to his timeline to throw back to his days on Generations. The actor used to portray the character of Samuel Khumalo when the now-defunct soapie was the most-watched TV show in Mzansi.

Thabiso Mokhethi used to play the character of Samuel on 'Generations'. Image: @ThabzMokhethi

Source: Twitter

Thabiso shares #tbt pic of former Generations couple, Sharon and Samuel

Taking to Twitter, the star sent his followers into a frenzy when he posted a throwback pic of himself and his on-screen bae, Sharon. Kagiso Rakosa played the character of Sharon and they used to serve the country couple goals.

ZAlebs reports that Thabiso, who made his TV debut in 2005, confidently said that he and Sharon were "one of the best on-screen lovers" during the soapie's heydays. The once-beloved soapie now called Generations: The Legacy has somehow lost its spark.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi agrees with Thabiso Mokhethi

Peeps flooded Thabiso's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared that they used to watch the show because of the on-screen couple.

@PasekaTogo commented:

"When Generations was still Generations. I loved y'all."

@Bubbles_SA1 wrote:

"You make me miss home, when 8pm was 8pm. Much love man!"

@Luba33594576 said:

"That was the Generations I enjoyed watching."

@NGOBAMAKHOS commented:

"We, as men, would have all loved playing your character. I mean what's not to love?"

@kabontle62 wrote:

"Original baddie, loved you guys on screen."

@PlkSax added:

"You were the couple that kept me watching Generations."

Zahara's reality show As I Rise to debut on SABC 1

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zahara's new show is set to debut on SABC 1 on Saturday, February 4. The singer has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

She nearly lost her multi-million rand house and she's reportedly been battling booze for a minute. With all the wrong things going on in her life, the star is expected to open up her life to Mzansi.

The reality show is set t take viewers on a journey behind the success and challenges faced by the Loliwe hitmaker. Zahara - As I Rise will premiere on the public broadcaster at 7:30pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News