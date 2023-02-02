Mabusi Seme's fans have taken to social media to express that they miss her as she's not part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban

Season 3 of the reality show premiered a few days ago and many were not happy when they heard that Mabusi, Laconco and Londie London are not part of the current season

Mabusi also took to her timeline to share that she did not film any scenes for the new season and her supporters were very disappointed

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) viewers miss their fave, Mabusi Seme. The stunner, who was introduced as the friend of the show in the first season, is not part of the new season.

The third season premiered recently and many were not happy that Mabusi was not promoted to being the main cast member of the show after stars such as LaConco and Londie London.

ZAlebs reports that Mabusi's name was mentioned during the first episode of the Season 3. New housewife, Slee, called out Jojo for the way she treated Mabusi in Season 2.

Viewers react to first RHOD episode

After Slee's comments, some fans of the show took to Twitter to share that RHOD would have been lit if Mabusi was now a main cast member.

@_BobieK wrote:

"Mbali with LaConco, Ayanda and Mabusi would’ve been peak tv #RHODurban."

@miss_lebogo commented:

"Please no. I am so glad they didn't return, including the former Bokke nton nton's wife. But I love Mabusi."

@mandyphaks1 said:

"#RHODurban We want Mabusi back!"

@PowerToShe wrote::

"I miss MaBusi ,shem."

A few days back, Mabusi Seme issued a statement on Instagram explaining why she's not be part of the current season. Peeps took to her comment section to let her know that she was their fave.

mrs______leo said:

"You were great, my Fave! I will definitely miss you on my screen. Congratulations on your next chapter."

nomfundo_k added:

"Hhawu Kanjani nje! We really wanted you there cause you bring a very different dynamic."

