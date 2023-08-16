Viola Davis celebrated a luxurious birthday celebration in Cape Town as she entered 58 in style

The Woman King actress, Viola teased her followers with some snippets of her birthday on Instagram

Viola Davis penned a message of gratitude, mentioning how grateful she is for having lived for 58 years and hoping for many more

International actress Viola Davis celebrated her birthday in Cape Town and shared snaps of her three birthday cakes. Image: @violadavis

What’s a birthday without a birthday without a luxurious celebration at your dream destination? Recently, The Woman King actress, Viola Davis, marked her 58th birthday in Mzansi at the heart of the Western Cape in the Mother City.

Viola shares memorable moments on Instagram

The Woman King actress shared snaps on her Instagram page mentioning how grateful she is for 58 years of grace and life.

She captioned the post:

"Another year... full of revelations, joy, loss, triumphs... and another year to wake up and be grateful for it all! Thank you 58!! Thank you all for the birthday love. Enkosi!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

Congratulations pour in from fans and celebs

Heartfelt messages from friends and followers have been pouring on social media.

@halleberry wrote:

"Happy birthday, my Lioness sister!"

@laacolee wrote:

"One of the best actors ever!!! You are so loved, Viola, and a legend ♥️♥️"

@_paradisen wrote:

"Your new South African name is 'Lang’elihle, which means 'beautiful sun'. May you continue to brighten up everyone’s life and leave a mark everywhere you go in life. Siyakwamukela!"

@keithpowers wrote:

"Wow, I didn’t know she was a Leo! Happy birthday, Viola!❤️"

International actors love Cape Town

According to TimesLIVE, USA actor Anthony Anderson recently came to the Mother City also to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the states commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

He has been exploring the Cape and sharing snaps and stories of the activities he was getting up to with followers.

Viola Davis acknowledges Mzansi influencer

Briefly News previously reported that the multi-award-winning actress gave a special shout-out to Taylor Morrison on social media.

Taylor Morrison is well-known for her sassy videos. Viola Davis reposted a video Taylor posted about haters keeping their negativity out of the social media posts of others and scrolling on by when they have nothing nice to say.

