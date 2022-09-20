Award-winning actress Viola Davis has decided to give South Africa’s own sassy little influencer, Taylor Morrison, a shout-out online

Taylor, who is now at primary school, is well-known in Mzansi for her online videos and first shot to fame when she was a toddler in her terrible twos

In the clip, the cute kiddo told peeps that if they don’t like a post shared by an online user, they should scroll on by instead of leaving rude comments, with her video reposted by Viola

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

American actress and producer, Viola Davis has given a cute little South African influencer a shout-out on Instagram

Viola Davis loved little Taylor's sass in the clip. Image: Sassy Taylor Morrison/Facebook and Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Taylor Morrison is well-known for her sassy videos, with her Facebook page, Sassy Taylor Morrison, having over 270k followers.

The little girl from Durban shot to fame a few years ago when her mom made videos of her adorable and quit-witted commentary when she was only a toddler going through the terrible twos phase, IOL wrote.

Now, already in primary school, Taylor still has fans howling with her sassy takes on everyday experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the clip reposted by the award-winning actress, the little influencer advised haters to keep their negativity out of the social media posts of others and to scroll on by when they have nothing nice to say online.

In her Instagram repost, Viola captioned Taylor’s video as:

“She said what she said.”

Commenting on the video, many netizens agreed with the little girl’s words of wisdom and advice to social media trolls.

Let’s take a peek at the clip and some comments from netizens:

jay_lynn noted:

“If you know, you know. Scroll. No need to troll.”

Lesleyannbrandt added:

“We South African girls come with all the sass.”

mami357 wrote:

“Such wise words from a beautiful young lady. We should all be so eloquent.”

Gorgeous Mzansi woman shows off natural beauty, says she’s tired of pregnancy rumours, netizens relate

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a social media influencer who took to TikTok to say that she is tired of people asking her if she’s expecting a baby.

The hun explained that she is not afraid to show her natural beauty and will not squeeze her tummy in to please online peeps. Her video had many netizens howling, with some social media users noting that they understood her pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News