Nadia Nakai celebrates her first birthday without her late boyfriend AKA, receives touching tribute from his mother

Kairo Forbes, AKA's daughter, presented Nadia with flowers in a heartwarming gesture of love and support

Fans showed overwhelming support and love for Nadia and the strong bond between her and AKA's family

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nadia Nakai celebrated her first birthday without AKA, the rapper was gifted flowers by AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes. Images: @nadianakai @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Young, Famous & African star, Nadia Nakai celebrated her first birthday without her late boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, by her side. The occasion was marked by a heartwarming gesture from AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, who shared a touching video on her Instagram page.

Kairo Forbes presented Nadia with a bouquet of flowers on her birthday

In the video, Lynn captured a beautiful moment between Nadia and Kairo, Lynn's granddaughter. Kairo presented Nadia with a bouquet of flowers, symbolising love and support during this challenging time.

The gesture demonstrated the bond that has formed between the two families, even in the face of tragedy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lynn posted the video alongside a sweet tribute message on Insta, captioned:

"Happy birthday @nadianakai You are one of the most beautiful humans I know and your light radiates from within. Thank you for being you. You are a blessing and it is an honour to know you. Keep on shining your light into the world. I wish you endless blessings, love and joy. You deserve only the best and it will come to you in ways you cannot begin to imagine. We love you ❤️"

Mzansi showed overwhelming support for Nadia Nakai and her bond with AKA's family

The moving gesture was enjoyed by a lot of fans, who rushed in to comment. Mzansi wished the Naaa Meaan rapper a happy birthday and peace as she grieves her late boyfriend.

@nqozi_lups said:

"Happy bornday Nads, the way I love you ingathi ndiyakwazi."

@brownskin_choc said:

"Awwww man. ❤️"

@maternity_dresses_za

"❤️❤️❤️ Lovely."

@roxy678923 said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Nadia Nakai May God bless you abundantly and May God bless you with all your heart's desires."

@ories_91 said:

"Aww... This is so sweet... I'm crying. Happy birthday Bragga @nadianakai and thanks for the beautiful gesture Mommy @lynnforbesza."

@neoselloo said:

"This is so healthy I love love it, the support she gets from the Forbes ugh "

@zeet_garane commented:

"The special bond between Nadia and Kairo is too strong and somehow they find comfort in each other ❤️❤️❤️"

@kaymonto said:

"@lynnforbesza You're one of a kind, they don't make them like you no more. May God bless you abundantly. @nadianakai HAPPY BIRTHDAY "

Nadia Nakai: girlfriend of late AKA finds comfort and support in Forbes blended family on Mother's Day

Briefly News previously reported on Nadia spending time with AKA's family for Mother's Day.

On Mother's Day, South African rapper AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, joined Lynn Forbes and DJ Zinhle's blended family to celebrate the special occasion.

It was a significant day for Lynn Forbes, marking her first Mother's Day without her beloved firstborn and it was also DJ Zinhle and their daughter Kairo's first Mother's Day without him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News