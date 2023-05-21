Nolwazi Shange announced on her Instagram page that she obtained a degree in Marketing Communications

The former Scandal actress celebrated the huge milestone by posting four pictures and a short clip taken at her graduation

Nolwazi looked dignified and radiant in her regalia, and celebrities and fans showered her with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nolwazi Shange announced that she has obtained a degree. Image: @nolwazingubeni

Source: Instagram

Nolwazi Shange recently graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing Communications and was all smiles on her big day.

The Scandal actress said it took her fours year to complete the course and expressed her joy on her Instagram.

"Years of study have culminated into this. Four years ago, I decided to study for a new degree, and today, I get to celebrate. It’s a bit of an emotional day, I won’t lie. I will find the words to express my feelings later. Inhliziyo yami igcwele ukubonga."

Nolwazi Shange shares snaps of her graduation day

The Safta award-winning thespian proudly posted pictures capped and wearing her graduation gown, which got people to send applause her way, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nolwazi's Instagram follower pens a sweet message

One of her followers, @dalu_musa_, wrote Nolwazi a touching comment congratulating her and wishing her success.

"May the new path be fulfilling and bestows your challenges with endless solutions. May you explore the unexplored and reach the unreachable. May the knowledge enrich you so much that you begin to hold keys for the closed doors. Congratulations, Nolwazi, you have done so well, and we are proud of your achievement."

See her Instagram posts below:

SA celebrities and fans congratulate Nolwazi on her degree

@clementmaosa said:

"It’s the “culmination” for me. Evidence that ufundile."

@lungelo_mpangase stated:

"Congratulations gorgeous. ❤️ So inspiring."

@official_phiri stated:

"Congratulations sis, Our God is a faithful God. ❤️❤️"

@uwandile_n commented:

"I remember how you just went for this one and look how time flies. Ngathi it was yesterday. Congratulations Nolwazi."

@fanelefm said:

"Wow, that's a big achievement. ❤️"

@bajabulisilembanjwa wrote:

"Awusemuhle, congratulations sisi."

@hinatamonde added:

"Congrats Mashange, umuhle as always. ❤️ "

DJ Cleo graduates with Bachelor of Arts degree from Wits University, fans congratulate him: “Congrats, bro”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that DJ Cleo is now a Wits University graduate, with a Bachelor of Arts under his belt. The popular hitmaker shared posts of the proud moment on his timeline.

The great news comes hot on the heels of reports that DJ Cleo is going through financial difficulties and has been struggling to pay for his home loan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News