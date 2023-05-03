Sive Mabuya posted wedding photos on Instagram and stated that she and her spouse Aphiwe Bukani celebrated their first wedding anniversary

The former Scandal! actress got married in 2022, but she had known her husband for 14 years before they tied the knot

Mzansi showered Sive Mabuya and her man with love, and some people claimed they're one of their favourite celebrity couples

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Former Scandal! actress Sive Mabuya has marked one year since tying the knot with her hubby Aphiwe Bukani, and from the look of things, it has been blissful.

‘Scandal!’ star Sive Mabuya showed gratitude to her husband, Aphiwe Bukani, when they celebrated their wedding anniversary. Image: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the lovers married in 2022 and had known each other for 14 years. At the time, Sive gushed about the special moment on social media.

Sive Mabuya lauds her man during their wedding anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Mabuya shared five snaps which she accompanied with a sweet caption dedicated to her hubby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the caption, Sive thanked Aphiwe for making her feel special in their marriage. She added that her man makes living life better.

"To my love, my tickle buddy, my real life Ken… you make life worth celebrating. Everyday is an adventure with you! I don’t know how you do it but you keep changing my mind about how rough life can get and for that, I’m the luckiest girl in the world. It doesn’t get better than this. I’m yours"

Sive Mabuya shares more content about her anniversary

Sive couldn't wait for her first anniversary, as she released countless photos of their wedding day even before their anniversary day arrived.

In one post, Mabuya explained the significance of her IsiXhosa bridal gown, honouring her husband.

"In honour of our 1st anniversary tomorrow, here’s a fun fact about my wedding dress: If you look closely at the front you’ll see that the buttons create an ‘A’ pattern… that was a personal touch and detail to pay tribute to the man I was about to spend the rest of my life with"

Sive also shared pictures from her white wedding day and expressed her excitement to spend the rest of her life with Mr Bukani.

Mzansi wishes Sive Mabuya and her husband a happy anniversary

@gamue.r_04 said:

"Love wins "

@nichole_baby1 shared:

"I love it Congratulations ❤️"

@cynthia.b.dlamini posted:

"Congratulations My favourite people "

@phoebe93513 replied:

"You're a beautiful and lovely couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ May the almighty continue to be with you guys"

@theh_lucy wrote:

"My favourite young couple "

@ntesengabrams also said:

" Happy anniversary to you my favourite couple."

@sk_beautycreations added:

"Happy anniversary love birds "

Former Big Brother contestant Weza Solange drops the video of her hubby Keith Sibiya’s sweet wedding wows

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Angolan actress and media personality Weza Solange gushed about her husband Keith Sibiya's wedding vows.

According to TimesLIVE, Weza recently married and shared photos of her lobola and wedding celebrations on her social media accounts.

Weza took to Twitter to gush about her man. She shared a video of Keith thanking her for choosing to spend the rest of her life with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News