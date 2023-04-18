Former Inkaba actress and TV personality Weza Solange recently showed love to her husband, Keith Sibiya

The Big Brother star posted a video of Sibiya's sweet wedding vows and stated that she would not trade him for anything

Keith also showered Wezaa with love on his Instagram account, saying he is always satisfied with her

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Angolan actress and media personality Weza Solange gushed about her husband Keith Sibiya's wedding vows.

Weza Solange gushed about her husband Keith Sibiya's wedding vows. Image: @keith_reign_sibiya

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, Weza recently married and shared photos of her lobola and wedding celebrations on her social media accounts.

Weza Solange drops video of Keith Sibiya's wedding vows

The former Big Brother contestant took to Twitter to gush about her man. She shared a video of Keith thanking her for choosing to spend the rest of her life with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the clip, Mr Sibiya also spoke about their shared love for God. He said he always prays for Weza to use her ministry to impact more lives and for their ministry to unite now that they are husband and wife.

Mzansi touched by Keith Sibiya's wedding vows for Weza Solange

@Idahota50 said:

"Congratulations once again Weza dear "

@Parisbilly shared:

"Aw, so happy for you Weza❤️❤️"

@Fenyi replied:

"May God protect and bless this union."

@Dee_Lion11 commented:

"Congratulations "

@Feather_Ruffler added:

"We receive what we ask for ❤️ So beautiful Congratulations, Weza "

Weza Solange's husband Keith Sibiya showers her with love

Keith also showcased his love for his wife when they celebrated their one-month anniversary. In an Instagram post, he stated that he would never change anything about Weza because he loves her for who she is.

"My love, my beautiful Queen @weza_solange if I was given abilities to change anything about you, I would neither add, alter or take out anything.. you are the summation of beauty…in and out Doing life with you has been better than I ever imagined. Happy 1 month anniversary my love ❤️ to many more!!!"

Bonko Khoza celebrates wedding anniversary, SA celebs congratulate star

In similar news, Briefly News reported that former The Wife star Bonko Khoza took to his timeline to celebrate his wedding anniversary.

The actor, who played the lead role of Mqhele, penned a sweet post to his wife, Lesego Khoza.

Bonko took to his verified Instagram account and posted stunning pics of himself and his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News