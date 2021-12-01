Karabo Ntshweng: 10 Pics From Former YoTV Presenter's Traditional Wedding

Karabo Ntsweng and her boo got married at the weekend and her 5FM colleague Zalene Potelwa posted the pics on social media

Zanele shared that it was raining during the former YoTV presenter's beautiful traditional wedding

Karabo took to Zanele's comment section on Instagram to thank her for everything after she posted the snaps of the big day

Karabo Ntshweng is now a married woman. The former YoTV child star got hitched at the weekend. Her family, close friends and colleagues attended her intimate traditional wedding.

Karabo Ntshweng tied the knot at the weekend. Image: @karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

The 5FM presenter's colleague Zanele Potelwa took to social media to share 10 snaps from the traditional ceremony. She congratulated Karabo and her boo for tying the knot on the rainy day.

Zanele took to Instagram and penned a sweet message to the newlyweds. According to OkMzansi, she said:

"The rain yesterday was a physical representation of the blessings that are about to rain down on both of you on this beautiful new journey ordained by God."

Karabo Ntshweng took to Zanele's comment section to thank her for the role she played during the wedding. She commented:

"Thank you so much for everything, friend."

Other Instagram users took to Zanele's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of the comments below:

keitumetse1 wrote:

"Well said. This is beautiful. Be kumnandi. What a blessing. That rainbow."

siphamandla_super said:

"Congratulations to Karabo man."

kmore_atelier commented:

"Tswana weddings are beautiful hey."

Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng's boo proposes

Former child star Karabo Ntshweng is now engaged. The former YoTV presenter took to social media on Tuesday, 14 September to share her exciting news. The star is about to get married to her long-time partner.

The 5FM presenter took to her official Instagram account and posted snaps of her bae getting down on one knee and popping the big question. The bubbly media personality said yes!

She also shared snaps of herself flexing her ring finger after her boo put a blinging ring on it. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Pop the champagne. I’m changing my last name."

Source: Briefly.co.za