Time flies, former YoTV presenter, Karabo Ntshweng, to get hitched, boo proposes

Former YoTV host Karabo Ntshweng is about to get hitched after her bae proposed to her recently

The excited 5FM presenter posted snaps of the sweet moment on her timeline and her peers in the entertainment industry are so happy for the young couple

The media personality also shared snaps of ring finger which was blinging after her boo put a ring on it

Former child star Karabo Ntshweng is now engaged. The former YoTV presenter took to social media on Tuesday, 14 September to share her exciting news. The star is about to get married to her long-time partner.

Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng is about to get hitched. Image: @karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

The 5FM presenter took to her official Instagram account and posted snaps of her bae getting down on one knee and popping the big question. The bubbly media personality said yes!

She also shared snaps of herself flexing her ring finger after her boo put a blinging ring on it. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Pop the champagne. I’m changing my last name."

Mzansi Celebs and Karabo's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

Former YoTV star Sipho Sidwell Ngwenya, aka Psyfo, wrote:

"Bathong!!!!!! Yoh if you did not announce this week me I was going to break the internet on your behalf, congratulations guys. So happy for you."

Singer and actor Samkelo Ndlovu wrote:

"I love this so much, congratulations lady K."

TV and radio presenter Rorisang T commented:

"GOD IS GOOD."

stephythemakeupartist said:

"Congratulations Kari."

vivacios_dj wrote:

"Yaaaaasssss!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS."

carolofori added:

"Oh my word how exciting!!!!! Congrats."

Former YoTV star Psyfo ties the knot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former YoTV presenter Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya took to social media to reveal that he is now a married man. The former Generations actor took to Instagram on Thursday, 26 November to share that he and his bae Mirah Aamirah have tied the knot.

Mirah also took to the photo-sharing app to reveal that they got married on Saturday, 21 November. Her hubby posted one of the snaps taken during their wedding day and captioned it:

"Officially Mr and Mrs!!! I could not have wanted a better partner to do this with. I love you very much Mrs Ngwenya."

Mirah also shared the same snap and wrote that her wedding day was the most beautiful day of her life.

Source: Briefly.co.za