“The World Is Yours”: Boity Inspires Fans, Shares Pics From Star-Studded Event

Actress Boity Thulo has social media users buzzing after sharing some killer snaps in a funky gold dress

The entertainer was rubbing shoulders with some of SA's hottest celebs including the Grammy-nominated DJ Black Coffee and former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi

SA flooded the comments section with lots of love for the thriving businesswoman and her super-famous friends

Boity Thulo has always made Mzansi proud with her ambitious nature, this time taking to social media to celebrate her recent collaboration with a local champagne brand.

Actress Boity Thulo has social media users buzzing after sharing some killer snaps in a funky gold dress.

The pretty starlet looked ever-so elegant in a fitted gold number and had some celebrity friends turn up at the event as well. Including on the guest list was DJ Black Coffee, actor Maps Maponyane and former Miss Universe herself Zozibini Tunzi.

The entertainers cosied up to take a few snaps at Nelson Mandela Square. Boity was all smiles and absolutely gleaming like a goddess for the event.

Social media users headed to the comments section, sharing their undeniable love for the talented rapper:

bucks_bucket3 said:

"The world is yours mamma."

sindideku5 said:

"QUEEN "B".

first_ladypam said:

"Clean."

the_official_nnete said:

"Look at that dress my goodness."

rawfragrancies said:

"Super super inspiration."

sikhu10 said:

"greatness!"

its__me_lee said:

"Y'all are so pretty."

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Boity has taken to social media to show off her impressive Lumma Range Rover. The reality TV star shared that she's obsessed with the R2.5 million luxurious ride because it's been customised just the way she likes it.

The rapper took to Twitter and shared snaps of herself posing next to the "beast". The stunner captioned her post:

"So dope to be a part of the @RACE1SA family! They gave my beautiful beast Esther a revamp with this gorgeous Nardo grey custom wrap and 23inch HF -5 @vossenwheels! I am OBSESSED!"

Boity's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her fresh ride. Check out some of their comments below:

@sk4lyf2 said:

"I guess it's beauty and beast. Congrats beautiful, ay indaba yokugijima njalo."

@tshiamoem wrote:

"The red brake pads & black rims..."

@gaopaleloe commented:

"Looks good on you sweetheart."

@Bashiz3 said:

"Your car is beautiful, yo."

@Tlou_Mothabela added:

"Congratulations. More wins."

