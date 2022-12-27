2022 was a memorable year for many Mzansi celebrities who got married and started families with their lovers

Among those who got married were Faith Nkesti, who stunned Mzansi when she announced her marriage, and Karabo Ntshweng, who proved to SA that she had matured

Briefly News looks back at the times when photos of well-known figures' lavish weddings flooded social media in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Some Mzansi celebs tapped into marriage life in 2022 and they did in style as pictures of their extravagant weddings trended online. Image: @faith.nketsi and @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

In Mzansi celebville, 2022 was all about love. Numerous celebrities got married to their partners.

Social media was flooded with photos of the lavish wedding ceremonies. The celebrations ranged from traditional to modern.

Briefly News looks back at the times Mzansi celebrities ditched singlehood for good to marry their romantic partners.

1. Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo got married in secret

The Have Faith star shocked Mzansi at the beginning of 2022 when videos and blurry photos from what looked like her wedding began to circulate online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps speculated that she got married, and the rumours were confirmed when Faith's Instagram was later filled with stunning photos from her lush wedding.

As seen in the pictures, Faith and Nzuzo decided against the traditional white wedding. The famous couple added their own flair to their outfits. Take a look at the photos below:

2. Karabo Ntshweng and David Molotlhanyi serve couple goals before and after the wedding

The former YoTv child star, Karabo Ntshweng, proved to viewers that had her teenage image engraved in their minds that she is now a mature woman.

According to News24, Ntshweng married in August in her hometown in North West. The couple had a traditional wedding, and Karabo looked stunning in a blue Tswana-inspired dress.

Prior to the wedding, Karabo and David's engagement went viral. Molotlhanyi proposed to Karabo on her 30th birthday, and it was the most romantic thing ever!

Check ou the snap below:

3. K Naomi's fairy tale finally got a happy ending

The love life of the media personality has been widely publicised. Naomi's breakup with DJ Shimza had Mzansi glued to her Instagram as she dropped serious files about the star in 2018.

Apparently, everything ended in tears for her, but 2022 has proven that everyone does get a second chance at love.

Photos of the star, dressed in a white gown and holding hands with her man, Tshepo Phakathi, went viral on Instagram.

The couple has been happily in love since last year, and Daily Sun previously reported that they had a baby girl together in 2021.

4. Former Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green and Hubby Ze Nxumalo's luxurious weddings

Tamary Green, former Miss South Africa 2018, and her husband Ze Nxumalo had four wedding ceremonies.

The couple first married in 2021, and the rest of the lavish ceremonies took place in 2022.

Tamary and Ze respected and appreciated each other's diverse and rich cultures. According to the Daily Sun, some traditions and rituals had to take place, which is why the couple held the rest of their wedding ceremonies in 2022.

Video of Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini sparks marriage rumours

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi and former Uzalo actor TK Dlamini left Mzansi speculating about their relationship status.

A video posted by @psmthembu on TikTok trended, and people concluded that Jessica and TK are now husband and wife.

In one of the pictures on Twitter, the couple could be seen standing next to a board written: "TK weds Jessica".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News