The social media streets are buzzing with rumours that Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini got hitched

A leaked video and pictures are circulating on social media platforms, and it seems like the media personalities have made it official

Social media users were surprised the co-parents decided to get married and expressed their shock in the comments

Jessica Nkosi and TK Nkosi with their daughter at an event. Image: @jozitube and @Sthandwa_Mch

Former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi and former Uzalo actor TK Dlamini have left Mzansi speculating about their relationship status.

A video posted by @psmthembu on TikTok is spreading, and people have concluded that Jessica and TK are now husband and wife.

In one of the pictures on Twitter, the couple can be seen standing next to a board written: "TK weds Jessica".

Many fans said they were under the impression that they had broken up after Jessica blasted TK for cheating on her on Instagram.

Some netizens mentioned that it's unusual culturally for people with the last names of Nkosi and Dlamini to get married because they are considered relatives.

@bunhle.rn asked:

"How does a Dlamini and Nkosi get married? It’s the same surname. I’m just asking because I’m curious."

@Mrs__P said:

"I feel sorry for her. He is not her type, and he isn’t marriage material this boy."

@ReTlaRengMara wrote:

"I don’t think that was the best she could do."

@NubianSen stated:

"Hai as long as she’s happy. We have forgiven him like how she did."

@SihleStan231 added:

"See what happens when you forgive him for cheating."

@Cebo78055343 asked:

"People talking about these surnames being related. But these two have been in the relationship for years and even have a child. Where did y'all think it will lead to?"

@Brownskin_Girlz

"As long as she's happy, because yena we see him."

