Former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi has taken to her timeline to share adorable pics of her child Namisa

The star was celebrating Namisa's fourth birthday and went all out in the celebration as displayed on social media

South African celebs and netizens have flooded the comments section gushing about Namisa's cuteness and wishing her a happy birthday

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlaminiare celebrating their daughter Namisa DLamini's birthday. Image: @jessicankosi

Former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi and former Uzalo star TK Dlamini have the cutest daughter together. Namisa is her name, and she recently celebrated her fourth birthday in style.

Dressed in white and looking like an angel on a special day, Jessica couldn't help but take some photos of Nami, which she shared with her followers.

The post immediately drew a large crowd of South African netizens and Mzansi celebrities who gushed about the cutie. Many people cannot believe she is already four years old. Jessica, too, expressed surprise at how much she has grown since birth.

"We have a whole 4-year-old I thank God every day for allowing me the privilege to be your mother ❤️ We love you so much baby ❤️ Namisa Dlamini "

Jessica Nkosi shared the following cute post on Instagram:

South African celebrities react with sweet posts

@drmusamthombeni said:

"4 already? Hectic!!!!!!! "

@linda_mtoba shared:

"Oh my word ❤️"

@djzinhle posted:

"Congratulations mama. Blessing to you and this beautiful family."

@znombona replied:

"Beautiful family "

@simzngema commented:

"Happy birthday nana❤️"

@hlelive also said:

"My precious baby. She grew so quick!"

@zenandemfenyana also shared:

"So precious ❤️❤️"

@kay.yarms also wrote:

"Happy birthday my angel! I cannot believe she's 4 already!!"

@mpoomy_ledwaba also commented:

"Happy birthday pretty girl"

@ayandathabethe_ added:

"My princess pie ❤️❤️❤️… she’s such a big beautiful girl ❤️"

Jessica Nkosi is grateful for her bae TK Dlamini's thoughtful gift.

Briefly News previously reported that Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini appear to be back on track.

Jessica Dlamini found a reason to smile after a bad day at work when TK surprised her with a gift. The romantic lover made Nkosi's day by sending her a bouquet of flowers and a journal.

Jessica posted the flowers on social media with the caption, "This def made my day so so much better."

TK demonstrates that no matter how long a relationship has been going, romance never gets old. It's incredible to see the couple openly love each other.

