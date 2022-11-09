Traditional wear has to be one of the most admirable clothing, not only because of its beauty but also because it gives African people a sense of originality and authenticity

A video of ladies dressed in beautiful Xhosa regalias made rounds on social media, leaving people stunned

A Twitter user revealed that the video was taken at a beautiful Xhosa ceremony where the family welcomed a bride

Image: @Mihlalig_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A clip of women wearing beautiful traditional dresses singing and beaming with pride left social media users singing praises. @Mihlalig shared the video on Twitter with the caption:

"Obsessed with all these outfits."

According to another Twitter user, the video was taken at the welcoming of the bride ceremony, which usually happens before the wedding in Xhosa culture.

People have since taken to the comments section to react to the video, and a few people who experienced this first-hand said this was a beautiful day.

@Nomfuyo_SA wrote:

"@Jolakazi_76 ubuphi wena, also taking a video like me? At least my hand is there. What a day it was."

@Cings80 commented:

"This was a beautiful day, everyone was stunning, andiyazi kobanjani ngemini yomgidi."

"Xhosa outfits are always fire," @Satara_rosa said.

"I've always wanted to be a Xhosa bride," @ManuNtshangase also wrote.

Source: Briefly News