Warren Masemola commemorated his 40th birthday with reflections on his life journey and gratitude for his experiences

Fans showered him with praise, recognising his exceptional talent and versatile performances throughout his career

Masemola's Instagram post unveiled personal anecdotes, including his battle with Alopecia and the growth of his acting career

Warren Masemola recently celebrated turning forty in a long Instagram post reflecting on his journey. Images: @warrenmasemola

South African actor, Warren Masemola, known for his exceptional talent and versatility, recently marked a significant milestone as he turned 40.

Warren Masemola reflected on turning 40 in an Instagram post

With a career that has spanned decades and numerous remarkable performances, Masemola took to the social media platform Instagram to reflect on his life journey and express gratitude for the experiences that have shaped him into the artist he is today.

Masemola also unveiled his lifelong battle with Alopecia, reports ZAlebs.

Masemola wrote:

"…every living thing is very happy when it is loved. 1ST DECADE Born in my maternal grandmother’s main bedroom of a four room house and soon after taken to GaRankuwa Hospital under the Bophuthatswana government for care... 4TH DECADE I and I still continue to give thanks to the most high, especially the guidance and strength to raise a Mansa in this journey with the blessing of H.E and H.E’s mother into thee FOUTH FLOOR aka MY FLOOR aka ‘Life Begins At Four’ty-ooohhh!!!?’…leggo!!!"

Fans celebrated the versatile talents of Warren Masemola and wished him well

The former House of Zwide actor was celebrated by fans who wished him a happy birthday and took the opportunity to praise his acting skills.

@pheladimalungz said:

"Happy birthday Warren, love your craft, may God continue to open more doors of opportunities. "

@cartier_fareed said:

"Sh'yanne thata couldn't help that I balled nkare ke warren masemola @dbm.501 "

@bokang_m said:

"O gole o gole ❤️❤️❤️"

@withlovefromthetwins said:

"Happy birthday Warren Hope you’re having an incredible day today. Wishing you all your hearts desires. God bless you always. We owe you cake."

@kgankiramorobane07 said:

"❤️ Happiest birthday more to life. "

@tony.n.montalvo said:

"Happy birthday my bébé.. welcome to the fourth floor ❤️"

@misstsoo said:

"Happy blessed birthday. "

@lungilengcongo said:

"Happiest birthday Warren."

