Katlego Maboe is a man of many talents and never fails to amaze South Africans with his different abilities

The TV presenter recently serenaded his TikTok followers with a church hymn, and the video has gone viral

TikTok users were impressed by Katlego's vocal and guitar skills in the short and moving footage

Katlego Maboe posted a video singing a gospel song and it went viral. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: TikTok

Katlego Maboe has fully embraced TikTok and has used the platform to showcase his talents.

Katlego Maboe impresses Mzansi with his singing voice

Three days ago, the Deal Or No Deal SA host posted a video singing an acoustic Gospel song, which people loved.

Katlego bared his soul while worshipping in the one-minute clip, and his vulnerability resonated with viewers.

Many shared that the video ministered to them and that the song triggered fond memories.

Some were amazed that the TV presenter could hold a note and play a musical instrument and showered him with compliments in the comments section.

The video uploaded on @katlegomaboe gathered more than 393 000 views and 43 000 likes at the time of publishing this article.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users moved by Katlego's gospel song

@Zee_the_radtech said:

"Your comeback is what’s inspiring me to keep moving forward no matter what has happened. It’s in the past, we can only control the present moment."

@mamello.mehlape mentioned:

"This just made me cry. Found me at my lowest but I got reminded that he is still the God that will never forsake me."

@darkey_sekwe asked:

"What is the 1 thing that Katlego can't do?"

@portialebajoa wrote:

"You are a living testimony Katlego. Regardless of what happened to your life, look you are still standing. Ke bone Modimo bophelong ba hao."

@jodiengoasheng shared:

"You have just reminded me of my late mom. This was one of her favs. What a beautiful way to start a day!!

@elvismramopya added:

"Man of many talents."

@bkik11 said:

"Wow, Katlego you are so talented. God bless you, my brother."

