DJ Cleo has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wits University and his fans are all over social media celebrating the star

He shared pictures from the special day online alongside a post that he posted when he started the degree program a few years ago

Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues, including DJ Tira, Hungani Ndlovu and many others

DJ Cleo led by example after completing his degree at Wits University. The popular hitmaker shared posts from the proud moment on his timeline.

DJ Cleo has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree From Wits University.

The great news comes hot on the heels of reports that DJ Cleo is going through financial difficulties and has been struggling to pay for his home loan.

DJ Cleo graduates with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wits University, shares an emotional message

DJ Cleo has set the bar very high for fellow veteran musicians. The Ndiya Ndiya hitmaker shared pictures and videos of the graduation on his Instagram page. According to Sunday World, DJ Cleo, real name Tlou Cleopas Monyepao said it took hard work and determination.

"My heart is full of emotion, the journey was long and tough, there were moments when I almost cried, feeling overwhelmed by the assignments, workload, loss of income due to the pandemic, divorce, heartbreak, and many other things."

DJ Tira, Hungani Ndlovu and DJ Maphorisa congratulate DJ Cleo on bagging a Bachelor of Arts degree

DJ Cleo's timeline is filled with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues. Many saluted him for his determination to forge ahead and complete his degree, despite facing challenges.

@djtira commented:

"Congrats bro ❤️."

@siphesihlevazi wrote:

“I Became comfortable with discomfort” Ngiyabonga Mina Congratulations Groot and thank you for reminding us to keep pushing!!"

@hunganindlovu noted:

@okoro_hawks said:

"Congratulations Dj Cleo. I hope one day we call you Dr Cleo on the dance floor."

@djmaphorisa added:

DJ Cleo allegedly breached Standard Bank's R1M home contract, commercial bank took him to court, SA defensive

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Cleo is said to be going through the most financially after he allegedly breached a R1 million home loan contract with Standard Bank.

According to City Press, Standard Bank took DJ Cleo to court. The bank claimed it gave the renowned producer R1 104 000 in May 2006, understanding that he would pay R9 511.01 in monthly instalments for 240 months (20 years).

