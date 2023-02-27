Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother, shared a touching Instagram post comforting her son's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, after she lost her lover

The grieving mother thanked Nadia for sticking by the deceased rapper until the end and showing him the true meaning of love

Mzansi was touched by Lynn's post and lauded her in the comments section for not tossing Nadia aside after AKA's passing

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, showed love to Nadia "Bragga" Nakai after she lost her lover, Supa Mega. Lynn wrote a heartfelt letter on Instagram days after the rapper's burial on February 18.

Mega was shot dead in Durban on Florida Road, and ZAlebs alleged it was an assassination. Shortly after AKA's death, CCTV footage showing his brutal killing made the rounds and was analysed by many people, who came up with different theories.

Lynn Forbes posts beautiful message to Nadia Nakia on Instagram, thanks her for loving AKA until the end

Taking to social media, Lynn, who knows what Nadia is going through, shared a video of Bragga and AKA's last memories and penned an emotional caption. The grieving mom thanked the mourning girlfriend for showing her son unconditional love while he was still alive and sticking by him even when he died.

"@nadianakai I am forever indebted to you for the way you love and respect my son to this day. You showed him what real love and respect is and you brought out the absolute best in him."

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes' heartfelt letter to Nadia Nakai receives praise from Mzansi people

@khloetanya said:

"The best mother-in-law ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@dizahmaduna shared:

"The best Mamezala you had @Nadia. I wish all these monsters in laws could learn from you, Mrs Forbes ❤️"

@nanah_natasha posted:

"Where do people get such mother in laws? You’re amazing, Lynn. Families would be a whole lot better with mothers like you ❤️ You’ve definitely shaped my mother-in-law style."

@jadacader replied:

"As a mother, I take my hat off for you. You did a great job raising such a humble, loving, vibey soul and taking @nadianakai in with soo much love and warmth ❤️ Indeed, she brought the best out in him. They were such a lovely couple. The wound doesn't heal, but we pray for strength, comfort and healing.... Much love ❤️"

@mrstlhagwane_l commented:

"That is so true, @lynnforbesza she brought the best out of him. I loved how calm he became around her. You are the best mum ❤️"

@lomileraboroko also said:

"I love this. You always spread love @lynnforbesza ❤️❤️"

@norah_mothiba20 also shared:

"You are such a great woman I see God in you ♥️♥️ Nadia is so blessed to have you as her mom in law."

@leratolicious1 added:

"I love this! You are amazing, Lynn. Thank you for loving Nadia ❤️"

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes crowned best mother in the world, fans hint at spoiling Glammy on her birthday

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother was thrust into the spotlight by her son's death on February 10. The rapper's fans sympathised with his family, especially his mom, Lynn Forbes.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user with the handle @joy_zelda shared a stunning picture of Glammy and hailed her for keeping it together during the difficult times. The tweep also called on the Megacy to come together and surprise Lynn on her birthday.

AKA's fans weighed in on the suggestion to surprise the late rapper's mother on her birthday. Some said they would do something small for her, while others felt it was too much.

