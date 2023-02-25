AKA's posthumous album Mass Country is making waves in South Africa and people are lapping up the new music

His feature song with his girlfriend Nadia Nakai has been trending and the Megacy has made an observation online

The late rapper reveals in the lyrics of Dangerous that he was considering marriage with fellow rapper Nadia

AKA reveals in his song with Nadia Nakai 'Dangerous' that he was planning on proposing.

AKA's album Mass Country was released yesterday on Spotify and has been a trending topic ever since.

His song Dangerous featuring Blxckie and Nadia Nakai got people's attention because the late rapper opened up about his relationship with Nadia.

AKA professes his love for Nadia Nakai in their song collaboration Dangerous

Mega penned sweet lyrics to Bragga before he was gunned down in Durban and made it clear that he wanted to marry and have children with the Thick Slim hitmaker.

“I’m feeling you I think we should engage, tell where your Grandma stays let’s activate the Rands. Kairo is one but I need someone to extend my legacy A son with you will be icing on the cake They say nothing is forever, don’t forget to pray. All I know is since I met you nothing was the same, your name is a tattoo on my heart I cannot laser."

Megacy reacts to AKA's lyrics about Nadia on the song Dangerous

AKA's fans discussed the song on Twitter and gushed about his relationship with Nadia in the comments.

Zama Zet said:

"Zihle never heard those words from AKA he never bragged about her."

Tsaone Sefore posted:

"Engage means a lot of things."

Akinyi Ndoro stated:

"How I wish not to see these two when I open my phone. We eat and sleep the Forbes the Mahosana come on now."

Gumakhulu Ndumo wrote:

"Unfortunately, he didn't so it is in the past now."

Sharon Mavuso stated:

"Who knows he is gone."

