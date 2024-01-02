After DJing at a recent gig with his father, highly celebrated DJ Oscar Mbo impressed his fans

The video left netizens swooning, and many praised him for sharing the spotlight with his father

Oscar Mbo is one of the heavyweights in South African entertainment, especially the club scene

Oscar Mbo recently had his father on stage with him at one of his gigs. Image: @oscarmbo

Oscar Mbo and his father recently had the internet swooning because of their precious father-and-son moment on stage.

Oscar Mbo shares spotlight with his dad

The video of the Mohigan Sun hitmaker deejaying with his father went viral. The DJ was in his booth when his father joined him on one of his sets. Oscar Mbo is one of the music heavyweights in South African entertainment. To see him sharing a moment with his father, was very heartwarming for many of his fans.

Watch the video shared by @MDNnewss below:

"Oscar Mbo shares a stage with his father."

Mzansi gushes over Oscar and his father

The video had his fans swooning, with many praising him for sharing the spotlight with his old man.

@savenoho said:

"Legendary moments. That's great."

@Nthabeemaringa lauded:

"This is so sweet."

@Lethabo4991 mentioned:

"This is really beautiful."

@Ruth_Sne said:

"Great stuff man."

@ayanda_m04 gushed:

"Ugh, if only. Beautiful."

@busiwe_bubu said:

"Some of us can only wish for this moment."

@Phindi_Moloi said:

"This is beautiful."

@Thosi4331443 said:

"This just reminded me of my own mother. She'd join us in moments of joy, laughter & fun. Love this for them."

@LebogangNM said:

"Best moments."

Oscar Mbo grilled over his fake designer clothing

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, MacG from The Podcast and Chill put Oscar Mbo in the spotlight.

The presenter hosted Oscar Mbo and brought up the rumours about the Asambeni hitmaker wearing fake designer clothes. A rumour that has haunted him for years.

"Can you safely say you've never worn anything fake? Maybe they saw you at Small (Street), like 'That tall one, I know him' when you tried to hide in a shop. Now I feel bad for you because when you buy something, you always have to show the receipts."

