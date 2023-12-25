Black Coffee and his son, Esona, shared a sweet Christmas photo

The father-son duo usually spend their time together and recently took a photo beside a Christmas tree

However, some netizens were quick to say the men were sad and lonely in their photo since Black Coffee split with Enhle Mbali

Mzansi had much to say about Black Coffee’s Christmas picture of himself and his son, Esona. Image: sonaofficial

Black Coffee shared a picture of him and his son, Esona, celebrating Christmas with his son. The father-son duo posed for a photo next to a Christmas tree, which sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Black Coffee and Esona post Christmas photo

Mzansi celebs got to show off their gorgeous Christmas photos with their families, and Black Coffee wasn't about to get left behind.

The Superman hitmaker shared a photo with his superstar son, Esona, posing beside a Christmas tree and a piano, and wished his supporters a merry Christmas.

From the picture alone, you can tell that the house is stunning; someone put Top Billing on the phone!

"Merry Christmas to you and your family."

Mzansi weighs in on Black Coffee's photo

Netizens had some things to say about Black Coffee and Sona's Christmas photo, saying it looked sad and lonely without a complete family unit. Some even asked about Coffee's rumoured girlfriend:

Riccardo_Elle admitted:

"Looks lonely, though."

Lebogang_ML asked:

"Where is his white girlfriend?"

MissCoco____ said:

"Traded his wife for some girls, now look how cold his house looks."

On the other hand, some netizens showed love to Coffee and Esona:

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"I’m sure they’re having fun."

mariobadbox wrote to Black Coffee:

"Health and happiness to you and your family."

creatingwinners praised Black Coffee:

"Merry Christmas to you and your family too. You’ve had a special year, very special!"

Lynn Forbes shared Christmas photo with Kairo and Asante

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lynn Forbes' Christmas photo with her granddaughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana.

The girls showed off their Christmas dresses for the family photo shoot and were met with mixed reactions from online users.

