Black Coffee's oldest son, Esona Maphumulo, posted a video of himself deejaying in the Netherlands

Esona is making a name for himself in the house music scene, just like his father did before him

Fans questioned the young musician's use of his left arm in the video that had Twitter talking

Black Coffee's son, Sona, has Mzansi filled with questions. Images: @sonaofficial

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee's son Esona Maphumulo caused some commotion online after the young DJ posted a video of himself hitting the decks in Rotterdam. Fans grilled Maphumulo for hiding his left hand while deejaying.

Esona follows in his father's footsteps

Esona, who goes by the stage name "Sona", is Black Coffee's eldest child and has followed in his father's footsteps into the music world. The 21-year-old has gone on to perform on the biggest stages worldwide, making his family and Mzansi proud in the process.

Sona has recently set thumbs tweeting after the young musician posted a fire set he played in Rotterdam. Tweeps questioned why the DJ felt the need to withdraw his left arm when playing the decks, with some alluding to him copying his father.

It is important to note that Black Coffee cannot use his left arm, and as mentioned by a report in IOL, the award-winning DJ lost all use of his arm in an accident in 1990.

Maphumulo posts his fire DJ set in Rotterdam

Sona posted:

"Rotterdam brought all the smoke! ‍"

Mzansi questions the musician's technique

Fans took to the comments to question the use of the DJ's left arm.

@Motlatsi8 said;

"Yanong the hand in the pocket????"

@MalumeSkatle said:

"So I assume his dad taught him how to DJ with one hand too."

@Tee_nele: commented:

"The one hand is killing me. Anyway, I’m a fan."

@OngumZulu:

"Fun fact: both his hands work."

Source: Briefly News