Prince Kaybee is training his son to be a professional racer

The Gugulethu hitmaker showed off his son's driving skills, saying he's building him to be the next Lewis Hamilton

Mzansi is stunned by how skilled the young racer is and praises the work Prince Kaybee is putting in

Prince Kaybee showed off his eldest son's impressive racing skills. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has enormous plans for his son. The DJ/ producer shared a clip of his eldest son playing a racing game, saying he has commenced "project Lewis Hamilton." Mzansi showed love to Prince Kaybee for investing in his son's hobby.

Prince Kaybee shows off son's racing skills

With how bad the economy is in South Africa, children have no choice but to drop their toys to build careers.

We saw this with the rise of child influencers, where even DJ Zinhle introduced her daughter, Kairo Forbes to adulting by making her pay a bill. Now, Prince Kaybee seems to have found a possible career for his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, KaBillion posted a video of his young boy playing a racing simulator game complete with three monitors, pedals, and a steering wheel:

"'Project Lewis Hamilton' has started. His arms are a bit too stretched because of the seat, but that's my simulator; the seat can't go any closer. On the bright side though, his Gokart is getting ready; it's time!"

Prince Kaybee told Briefly News that he and his son are passionate about simulated racing.

In a separate post on his Instagram page, the self-proclaimed car enthusiast attended what appears to be a racing exhibition. KaBillion told Briefly News that though he loves racing, it wasn't a desirable career path for him.

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's son

Netizens are stunned at how well Prince Kaybee's son drives, claiming he might be the next big thing:

2PacIsInGhana praised:

"Abuti, the way he hits that apex and follows the racing line? Nah, you’ve got something here."

Professional F1 eSports driver, Marcel Kiefer was stunned:

"He’s good!"

MellZolanski praised Kaybee:

"Dad of the century. Keep up the good work, you're raising a king."

Meanwhile, other netizens couldn't help but point out the reality that money does, in fact, bring happiness:

tnmaunye said:

"All we need is money, and our dreams can become a reality."

COREnaHOUSE wrote:

"Having money is important."

c_reley posted:

"I need money for real, for real."

Khuli Chana shows off first tattoos

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Khuli Chana getting his first tattoos - and these were super special!

The Morafe member debuted the tattoos he got in honour of his children, Nia Lefika and Leano Laone, and was showered with praise from fans for being a doting dad to his kids.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News