Khuli Chana recently went under the needle and got his very first tattoos

In honour of his children, Nia and Leano-Laone, the rapper got their faces inked on his arm

Mzansi gave Khuli and his tattoo artist, Juan-Pierre a thumbs up for the incredible work

Khuli Chana celebrated his kids Nia and Leano-Laone with his first tattoos of their faces. Images: khulichana01

Khuli Chana recently got his first tattoos in honour of his children, Nia and Leano. The rapper went out to JP Studios where he was treated to a work of art as tattoo artist Juan-Pierre inked Khuli's children on his arm in two separate pieces.

Fans were amazed at the work done on Khuli, who admitted that he might be addicted to the pain.

Khuli Chana gets his first tattoos

In an Instagram post, Khuli Chana revealed his very first tattoos celebrating his son Leano's sixth month. The Hape Le Hape rapper got his son's face tattooed on his forearm and had his daughter Nia's face inked on his bicep:

"Celebrating 6 months of my son Leano-Laone Zion and got my first tattoo from @jp_tattooartist. Got one of my little girl too."

"Daddy’s Girl, thank you, @jp_tattooartist. Another One!!!"

Mzansi hype Khuli Chana's tattoos

There's no doubt that 'tattooed lady' Lamiez had a hand in this, she hilariously pointed it out:

lamiez_holworthy said:

"Obsessed! Mara tlebe ba Blame’a Nna Byanong."

refiloer posted:

"Vele Re tlo blame’s wena tattooed lady!"

thegiftfromgod responded:

"Ba re ba blame’a Mama Leano mara Nna Ke blame’a Leano because o cute gore."

tsaonengili commented:

"Re blamer wena mama's, o fakela papa's peer pressure!"

ghetto_gueen posted:

"Nna ke blame'a wena mei skaat!"

lindytsha03 added:

"I already see Ur Doings nagana, Leano is Cute hle!"

nombasa_kona said:

"Ra go blame vele… just kidding eseng ka Ntate o mokana it’s not you."

viva_qjh commented:

"If guilty as charged was a person!"

Fans were in awe of Khuli's new ink and cheered him on for honouring his kids:

lindo_iob said:

"Beautiful!"

sophtown_012 responded:

"This is so cute!"

koketso.mashabane commented:

"Woooow It’s So beautiful!"

boitumelo_kel posted:

"Daddy’s beautiful girl!"

misss_raz expressed:

"This is so beautiful Khuli."

mamagasehome said:

"Beautiful Portrait of Dads Princess."

tumi_forensics responded:

"Broke bestie!"

nolifa.made.me.do.it commented:

"It’s the fro for me!"

