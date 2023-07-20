Rapper Khuli Chana has shared his plans to release some new music, and his fans are stoked

His fans are eager about his upcoming releases as it has been a while since the rapper got new music out

Another star set to drop new music is rapper K.O who collaborated with AKA before his untimely death

Brace yourselves for some new Khuli Chana music.

It has been a minute since Khuli Chana released some music. Image: @khulichana01

Khuli Chana has plans of getting new music out

The Motswakoriginator took to his Instagram stories to ask his new fans if they would be amped for new music.

“I’m thinking about dropping some new music. You want some?”

Fans have been starved of new music from Khuli as he usually does collaborations.

K.O heeds the call to release new music with the late AKA

K.O has shared his plans of releasing the song he did with the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes before his untimely passing This was revealed by Kiernan's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, who said she loves the song so much to the point where she listens to it daily Netizens are excited about this pending release, with many saying K.O never fails to impress, especially with his Summer releases+

