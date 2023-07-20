Emtee's fans and followers have expressed that they are concerned about him after the rapper opened up about his health struggles

The star has been sharing concerning pasts on his Twitter page lately, he recently revealed that he is receiving death threats

Talking about his health, Emtee said he is struggling with his speech and feels like his body is shutting down

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Emtee has given his fans and followers an update on his health. The Pearl Thusi hitmaker revealed that he has been struggling with his speech and feels like his body is shutting down after going through some personal experiences.

Emtee has raised concerns after he opened up about his health. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee gives Mzansi health update

Emtee has been charting Twitter trends, for many things but his music. The star recently made headlines after a heated argument with fellow rapper Zaddy Swag. Following the altercation, the star's fans urged him to have an interview to set the record straight.

The rapper told fans that he would love to have interviews, but he can't because he is struggling with his speech. He noted that he recently started stuttering and thinks his body is shutting down from everything he has been going through. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Yeah, no doubt. Lately, I’ve been stuttering and it’s something new I have to go check out what it is but I'm struggling with speech lately. I think my body is shutting down from everything I’ve been going thru. I don’t wanna be a meme. I’ma have it checked out by a doctor tho."

Emtee's fans concerned about him after his post

The star's fans have applauded him for opening up about his health struggles. Many said he should take it easy and also try and get medical attention.

@illythehost said:

"Thank you for being honest and putting it out there. go check it out then come back stronger bro."

@SeanPages added:

"Health is wealth my G, listen to your body, take a rest and take care of it. Come back fresher."

@Zugharafnf added:

"Thank God You Really Opened Up On This ...I Was Like What's Happening To Big Hustle Lately...No Shade But Sometimes I'd Feel Shame To Watch You Struggling With Speech On Your IG Live & Interviews"

Emtee trends in dancing Instagram video, social media buzzes: “He keeps proving them allegations right”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mthembeni Ndevu, better known by his stage name Emtee, has broken the internet again with his recent video displaying questionable behaviour.

Emtee sent a message to @Zaddy_Swag on Instagram Live. He is seen in a viral video saying a few words to him, loosely translated as 'when we meet, potatoes will fry themselves, chips will fry themselves."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News