Rapper Emtee has broken the internet with his recent dancing video

This is not the first time that he trends for going live while looking high on social media

The Pearl Thusi hitmaker has made a spectacle for himself on Twitter, with Mzansi suggesting that he is on drugs

Mthembeni Ndevu, better known by his stage name Emtee, has broken the internet again with his recent video displaying questionable behaviour.

Emtee trends for acting high during an Instagram Live. Images: @emteethehustla, @_mashesha

Emtee goes live on Instagram looking high

Emtee sent a message to @Zaddy_Swag on Instagram Live. He is seen in a viral video saying a few words to him, loosely translated as 'when we meet, potatoes will fry themselves, chips will fry themselves."

Here is the video below:

Social media users react to Emtee's Instagram live video

The We Up star got Tweeps amused with his not-so-strange behaviour, as he is known for getting out of control when allegedly high. This is what they had to say:

@NduMncube concluded:

"My boy is never getting Pearl Thusi."

@Tshilidzi_tm1 was convinced:

"I still stand by my words. Emtee is peak."

@GesusIscariot suggested:

"Too much nyaope."

@VuyiPetros pleaded:

"Someone get this guy help."

@MoletsaneMvg defended him:

"He wants you to talk, the homie just having fun with his fans."

@grootsuster weigh-in:

"Our boy refuses to beat the allegations."

@Maslunge45 was entertained:

"The guy is going crazy, but I love how funny he is."

@Lungelo__95 gave a piece of advice:

"He needs to have a manager. A very strict and serial winner type of a manager."

@LeroyKhoza5 teased:

"Emtee is dancing like a white man from Taxes."

Emtee admits to using drugs

The multi-award winner has been embroiled in scandals and has admitted to using drugs, IOL reported.

He was responding to a Sunday Times expose by his estranged wife by saying:

"Bombshell yokunuka. Who doesn’t know I smoke, I use to sip lean. Manje!?"

Here is the tweet below:

Nota Baloyi weighs in on Emtee's drug usage

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that controversial producer Nota Baloyi threw jabs at Emtee after his social media rants.

Nota was not pleased with Emtee using his wife and children to excuse his reckless public behaviour. He told Twitter that drugs were the end of the young rapper:

