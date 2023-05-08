Emtee has been cleared of domestic violence charges after his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, withdrew her case against him

Emtee had denied the allegations of beating his wife on Valentine's Day while she was seven months pregnant

Nicole's withdrawal garnered widespread attention on social media, with some fans wondering what would come next for the troubled couple and others questioning Emtee's innocence

Emtee has seen his charges of assault dropped after his wife, Nicole Chinsamy withdrew her case against him. Images: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, has been cleared of assault charges after his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy withdrew her case against him.

Emtee had been accused of assault by his wife Nicole Chinsamy

According to City Press, Chinsamy had accused Emtee of beating her up on Valentine's Day while she was seven months pregnant. Emtee had denied the allegations, and his lawyer fought for unconditional withdrawal of the charges.

The Hustla felt his reputation was tarnished by the allegations against him

Sunday World reports that Emtee expressed mixed emotions about the outcome, as he feels his reputation has already been tarnished in the court of public opinion. His lawyer stated that his client had missed out on the opportunity to clear his name in a full trial.

@MDNnewss shared news of Nicole's withdrawal on Twitter, with the caption:

"Emtee is a free man after his wife, Nicole Kendall Chinsamy, withdrew the gender-based violence (GBV) case against him. #MDNnews"

Mzansi wonders what is next for the troubled couple

The post garnered widespread attention, with South Africans sharing varying thoughts on the matter. Some fans wondered what would come next for the troubled lovebirds.

@MalumeRichie said:

"So after this, we go back to smiling and being in love again… Hai suka."

@LoveableMabee said:

"So what happens after this? Do you still stay in the relationship or as a guy leave the relationship?"

@Bongwefhumu said:

"Why ungathi he's away with water lomfana"

@ntokozo_eff said:

"Lesson: phumani ezindabeni zabantu ababili."

@LaPolymath said:

"I wonder why Nicole withdrew"

@ArcadiaT3 tweeted:

"He must stay away from her"

@GodessOshun said:

"That does not mean that he's innocent."

@Londeka_Mn said:

"She always withdraws cases! I wonder."

