Emtee has been in the news for the wrong reasons, but his fans are still showing him major love

Emtee's followers and hip-hop music lovers hailed the star following a fire performance in Maboneng

However, the viral video of his electrified performance sparked mixed reactions among social media users

Emtee is still one of the most loved South African rappers, despite his personal life drama.

Emtee's fans showed him major love during a recent performance in Maboneng. Image: @emteethehustla.

Source: Instagram

The star, who trended on social media and hogged headlines after reports that he hit his pregnant wife, was shown major love during a recent show.

Emtee's fans show rapper major love during a show in Maboneng

A video circulating on Twitter shows the rapper on the stage doing what he does best. The crowd enjoyed the performance and screamed at the top of their voices as he performed his hit Roll Up ReUp featuring Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

Emtee's video sparks mixed reactions from social media users

The Logan rapper charted social media trends when a video of his altercation with his pregnant baby mama went viral. In the video, the heavily pregnant baby mama accused the rapper of beating her while pregnant.

She even showed a picture of her bruised face. Many fans referred to the GBV claims after watching Emtee's video. Some said he should not be celebrated because of the accusations, while others said his private life shouldn't affect his career.

@Elvishonz said:

"An alleged abuser, in SA ya’ll have serious classism."

@DesMkize added:

"Surely not the guy that beat up his pregnant wife?"

Emtee charged with assault after allegedly beating his wife Nicole Chinsamy, star handed himself to the police

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee had been arrested after his seven-month-pregnant wife, Nicole Chinsamy, exposed his abusive ways on social media.

Nicole levelled the allegations in the rapper's Instagram live stream and had pictures to prove it, but Emtee quickly panned the camera away from her. The suspicious behaviour convinced everyone that the Roll Up rapper was guilty, and peeps dragged him.

According to City Press, after Emtee faced heavy backlash for the GBV claims from Nicole, he handed himself to the police. A police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, claimed he was charged with assault and will appear in court soon.

