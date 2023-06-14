Rapper Emtee accidentally leaked music executive Nota Baloyi's phone number while trying to expose him during their ongoing feud

Emtee initially shared a screenshot of their private conversation on iMessage, which revealed Baloyi's number but later tried to delete the post and hide the number in a new tweet

Twitter users reacted to the incident, with some people contacting Nota through WhatsApp and others mocking Emtee for his actions

Emtee unintentionally revealed Nota Baloyi's phone number during their Twitter spat. Images: @emteethahustler @lavidanota

In the latest twist in the Emtee vs Nota Baloyi beef, the Roll Up rapper has accidentally leaked Baloyi's phone number while attempting to expose him.

Emtee has exposed Nota Baloyi's number

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the two have a long-standing rivalry, with Emtee going as far as claiming Baloyi's funeral would be empty.

Briefly News previously reported on Nota accusing Emtee of exploiting his kids and disrespecting his ex-wife, igniting a feud between the two musos.

Emtee, replying to the music exec, shared a screenshot of their private interaction on iMessage, revealing Baloyi's number.

While the rapper did try to delete the post and hide the number in a new tweet, Twitter detectives were able to unveil it.

Mzansi commented on the two musicians' feud

Emtee said:

Fans reacted to the pair's fiery interaction in true Mzansi fashion, with some peeps contacting Nota through WhatsApp:

@Collen_KM said:

"We already took screenshots Hustla, and I already added Nota to our class WhatsApp group so that he can deal with the lecture that refused to qualify me for his exam."

@GipsyMasonto tweeted:

"Emtee u-weak man! Why did you hide his number "

@CYnens said:

"Eh mara wena you are slow chief, a true domkop."

@ZEETOX4 said:

"The first tweet was better, but I understand mfwethu."

@Sbuddahmlangeni said:

"You said you don't care when we warned mos. Too late for damage control "

@Palie_Pally said:

"They already took screenshots "

